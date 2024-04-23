Liverpool to make Adidas switch from 2025 - but new deal 'falls well short' of Manchester United's record contract

Liverpool are set to announce a switch from Nike to Adidas from the 2025/26 season, 13 years after the German brand manufactured the Reds' kit.

In a deal that will run for five years, Adidas is expected to pay more than £50m a season to become the new Liverpool kit supplier - beating the current fee Nike pay the club per season.

Indeed, Nike's deal with Liverpool, which has been in place since the 2020/21 season, sees the American brand pay £30m per season as a base fee, with additional royalty payments thought to push that figure abover £50m per year.

Liverpool will return to Adidas (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to SportBusiness, Adidas' agreement with Liverpool "falls well short of the league-wide record £90m that Manchester United receives per season" from the Three Stripes.

Manchester United renewed their deal with Adidas for a further 10 years in July 2023, seeing the deal last until 2035 at least. The minimum guaranteed payment a year is £75m, which has the potential to rise a further £15m depending on certain clauses.

Despite that, Adidas did have to beat both Nike and Puma to the Liverpool deal, with all three manufacturers keen on securing the Reds' contract. The aforementioned report suggests that Puma are more intent on progressing with Manchester City, while Nike simply couldn't match Adidas' offer.

Alexander-Arnold wore a retro Liverpool-Adidas kit in the April 2024 issue of FourFourTwo (Image credit: Future)

Adidas previously supplied kit for Liverpool from 1985 to 1996, as well as 2006 until 2012. Reebok occupied the deal sandwiched between Adidas, while Warrior immediately followed the German manufacturer for three years. New Balance took over in 2015, paying Liverpool £25m a season, before the switch to Nike ocurred in 2020.

The new deal comes just months after Trent Alexander-Arnold switched to Adidas from Under Armour, with the Englishman signing a lucrative £26m multi-year deal.

