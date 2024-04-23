Liverpool to make Adidas switch from 2025 - but new deal 'falls well short' of Manchester United's record contract

Liverpool are to switch from Nike to Adidas in 2025 as part of a huge new deal - though Manchester United's still dwarves their rivals

Liverpool are set to announce a switch from Nike to Adidas from the 2025/26 season, 13 years after the German brand manufactured the Reds' kit. 

In a deal that will run for five years, Adidas is expected to pay more than £50m a season to become the new Liverpool kit supplier - beating the current fee Nike pay the club per season.

