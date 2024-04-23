Bayern Munich planning bizarre approach for Manchester United flop - as part of long-term goal of securing Jurgen Klopp: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Bayern Munich are looking at an unconventional summer, as they make long-term plans to make Jurgen Klopp their new manager

A detailed view of the Bayern Munich club badge on a corner flag prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match between FC Bayern Munchen and Arsenal FC at Allianz Arena on April 17, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have devised a plan to appoint Jurgen Klopp as their manager in the future, and it involves a Manchester United flop.

With Thomas Tuchel mutually agreeing to depart the club at the end of the season despite the fact Bayern could still finish as Champions League winners, potentially replacements have started to be sounded out. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 