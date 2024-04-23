Arsenal tracking phenomenal wonderkid who could be a game-changing signing: report

Arsenal could be about to bring a superstar wonderkid to the Emirates Stadium, in a move that might define the future of their side.

Manager Mikel Arteta has been more than happy to trust youth since taking the Gunners job in 2019, transforming his side with graduates from the club's Hale End academy and sprinkling in a number of young signings to complement them, such as Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

With the squad almost set and approaching its peak, however, Arteta moving for another youngster is a particularly interesting move.

Arsenal have built their side on youth (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christopher Michel of Sport1 reports that Arsenal are honing in a move for Rosenborg's Sverre Halseth Nypan.

Nypan is a gifted youngster compared with Martin Odegaard due to sharing a nationality – but the 17-year-old has in fact got more in common with players like Alex Scott and Florian Wirtz who are good in tight spaces and have an eye for a killer pass. Nypan is also extremely two-footed.

The links with the Norwegian are fascinating, however, because they suggest a long-term future in which Nypan leads the attack. The likes of Myles Lewis-Skelley and Ethan Nwaneri are highly-regarded assets in Arsenal's academy, too, who may well be fulcrums of the team in five to 10 years time – and Nypan may well fit into that vision as much as the present.

Rosenborg's Sverre Halseth Nypan is linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Paul Devlin/SNS Group via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes sense for such a highly-rated teen to be rumoured for such a huge move. There's no guarantee, however, that the north Londoners will be willing to pay a big fee for him at this stage or whether they can significant good game time to him.

Nypan is worth €7 million, according to Transfermarkt.

