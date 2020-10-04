Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats after Tottenham humiliation

Manchester United crashed to an embarrassing 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham as the gloom enveloping Old Trafford deepened further.

It was United’s joint heaviest Premier League defeat and former Red Devils’ captain Gary Neville described the performance as “absolutely pathetic”.

Here, the PA news agency charts seven other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.

Manchester United 1 Manchester City 6, October 23, 2011

Manchester City’s Mario Balotelli (second left) shows off a T-shirt after scoring in a 6-1 victory at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

The first time United had leaked six goals at Old Trafford since 1930, this was their heaviest home defeat for 56 years. Mario Balotelli (2), Edin Dzeko (2), Sergio Aguero and David Silva were on target as City kick-started their title drive – with Darren Fletcher’s 81st-minute reply all the hosts could muster.

Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996

Philippe Albert (right) celebrates scoring Newcastle’s fifth goal in a famous 5-0 win over Manchester United on Tyneside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the title to United the previous season. Darren Peacock, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer had already scored by then.

Chelsea 5 Manchester United 0, October 3, 1999

Chelsea’s Jody Morris scores his side’s fifth goal against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in October 1999 (Martyn Hayhow/PA)

Chelsea ended United’s 29-game unbeaten run in style. Gus Poyet was on the scoresheet twice including a strike after just 27 seconds, Chris Sutton made it 2-0 and Jody Morris rounded off the scoring – after a Henning Berg own goal and Nicky Butt red card on a dismal afternoon for United.

Southampton 6 Manchester United 3, October 26, 1996

Egil Ostenstad scored a hat-trick in a 6-3 win over Southampton in 1996 (David Giles/PA)

Just a week after losing 5-0 to Newcastle, United were sunk 6-3 on the south coast. Egil Ostenstad fired a hat-trick, Eyal Berkovic scored twice and Matt Le Tissier chipped Schmeichel. To add to United’s woes, Roy Keane was sent off.

Manchester United 1 Liverpool 4, March 14, 2009

Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring in a 4-1 win for Liverpool at Old Trafford in 2009 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fernando Torres ran riot, with Steven Gerrard, Fabio Aurelio and Andrea Dossena also on target. Despite this home humbling, with Nemanja Vidic dismissed 14 minutes from time, United still progressed to take the title.

Chelsea 4 Manchester United 0, October 23, 2016

Jose Mourinho appears dejected on the touchline as Manchester United lost 4-0 to his former club in October 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)

Jose Mourinho endured a torrid return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea hammered United. Pedro and Gary Cahill were on target in the first half, before Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante broke through after the break.

Everton 4 Manchester United 0, April 21, 2019

Theo Walcott (left) sends Goodison Park wild with a fourth goal against Manchester United in April 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had a humbling afternoon at Goodison Park as Everton well and truly ended his honeymoon period. Everton were 2-0 ahead at the break through Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson and Lucas Digne and Theo Walcott doubled the lead.