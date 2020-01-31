Matt Butcher raring to go after joining St Johnstone on loan
Matt Butcher is excited about his loan spell at St Johnstone after getting glowing recommendations from former Ladbrokes Premiership players.
The 22-year-old midfielder has joined on loan from Bournemouth and could face Hearts on Saturday.
“I’m really looking forward to the challenge,” he told the Saints website.
“I’ve spoken to a couple of the lads from down south who have played up here and they said it’ll be a great experience for me and that they really enjoyed it. Hopefully I can come here and make the most of it.”
Butcher added: “I will hopefully add lots of energy to the midfield and I like getting up and down the pitch.
“I’m always looking to get on the ball and to make things happen.”
Saints have also signed 20-year-old winger Isaiah Jones on loan from Middlesbrough but he will arrive next week.
Meanwhile, striker Callum Hendry has extended his contract until the summer of 2022.
Hendry said: “I’ve been wanting to get it over the line for a while now but these things take a while. I’m really enjoying my football at the moment and I’m excited about my future at the club.
“Hopefully now I can get myself a run of games and try to nail down my starting place. I want to be the first name on the manager’s team sheet and obviously I want to score plenty goals.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.