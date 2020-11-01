Micky Mellon hopes Dundee United’s cost-cutting actions will not affect players

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon said he would try to ensure the club comes through a period of cost-cutting “as smoothly as possible”.

Players and management at the Tannadice club have been asked to take a 20 per cent wage cut as owner Mark Ogren tries to adjust to the loss of income from having no fans inside Tannadice for the foreseeable future.

United defeated Ross County 2-1 on Saturday to move into the top half of the Scottish Premiership table and Mellon said his players would not be distracted by what is taking place off the field.

He said: “There is nothing we can do as there’s a pandemic on. Everybody is suffering. We’ve all got to get on with it the best we can.

“The communication between us and the owner is fabulous. We all accept where we’re at and so does the rest of the world.

“That’s just the way it is and we need to try to deal with it the best we can. There will be a lot of suffering until we get there but we’re grateful to be able to be playing football given everything else that’s going on in the world at the minute.

“But we’ll do all we can to ensure United can come through it as smoothly as possible.”

Saturday’s victory was United’s first in the league since mid-September but Mellon offered a reminder that this was a side that had been in the second tier last season.

He added: “Most of these guys were Championship players last year and the ask was for them to come in as a group and become a force as quickly as possible at this level.

“A lot of times people forget where the majority of this group have come from.”

County manager Stuart Kettlewell was left to bemoan more “errors of judgement” as they extended their winless streak in the league to six games.

He said: “I felt we started well and were the dominant team for the first 20 minutes until the penalty.

“But there was a spell in the first half where there were a couple of opportunities for United from avoidable situations for us. We have also conceded another penalty and that is seven for the season now.

“Two errors of judgement have cost us a point which is what I felt we would have deserved.”