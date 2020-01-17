Moore options for Doncaster boss

Doncaster boss Darren Moore finally has options as his side push for a place in the top six of Sky Bet League One following a run of three straight wins.

Moore recently welcomed back defender Cameron John and midfielder Matty Blair from injury, with both on the bench for last week’s 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers, and with the latter coming on in the dying stages for his first minutes since mid-September.

It is likely, however, with no new injury worries, Moore will keep faith with the side that won that game for Saturday’s visit of fourth-placed Coventry.

Centre-back Alex Baptiste is “another two or three weeks away”, according to Moore, from returning to training with the group after being out since the second game of the season with an Achilles injury.

Coventry boss Mark Robins has no fresh injury concerns going into the game at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Tuesday’s 3-0 FA Cup third-round replay win at home to Bristol Rovers highlighted to Robins what he has described as “good options”.

After being held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to MK Dons last week, Robins made a handful of changes for the cup clash, resulting in an emphatic win, leaving him with a selection headache for the game at Doncaster.

The only players unavailable to Robins are long-term casualties in midfielders Wesley Jobello, Dan Bartlett and Reise Allassani, who all have ACL injuries.