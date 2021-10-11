Motherwell midfielder Steven Lawless leaves club

Midfielder Steven Lawless has left Motherwell after the cinch Premiership club announced they had “mutually agreed to end his current contract”.

The timing means Lawless will be unable to move to another Scottish club until the transfer window opens on January 1.

A statement added: “We would like to thank Steven for his two spells at Fir Park and wish him every success in his future career.”

The 30-year-old former Partick Thistle and Livingston player returned to Fir Park in January following a short spell with Burton Albion.

He made 16 appearances in his second spell with the club but had not featured since a 1-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat by Dundee on August 14 and was not on the bench in the past five matches.