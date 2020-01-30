Mottley-Henry back with Bradford
Dylan Mottley-Henry has re-joined Bradford from Sky Bet Championship club Barnsley in a permanent move.
Mottley-Henry, 22, made just one senior appearance for Barnsley after signing from Bradford in 2017.
Bradford said on their official website.”The winger – who began his career with the Bantams, having graduated from the club’s youth academy – returns to the Utilita Energy Stadium on a permanent deal until the end of the season.”
Mottley-Henry, who had loan spells at Tranmere and Harrogate during his spell at Barnsley, will go straight into contention for Bradford’s Sky Bet League Two game at Oldham on Saturday.
