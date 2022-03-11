Nathan Tella in line for Southampton return from groin injury

Nathan Tella could return to Southampton’s matchday squad for their Premier League game against Watford.

The winger has been sidelined since mid-January, missing the Saints’ last nine fixtures, because of a groin injury but he is back in training and now building up his fitness.

Defender Lyanco and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy remain sidelined.

Watford will check on forward Joao Pedro, after the Brazilian missed the 4-0 defeat at Wolves on Thursday night due to Covid-19 protocols.

Samuel Kalu is pressing for a start after coming on for the second half to replace Joshua King, who had just returned to action following his own fitness issues.

Midfielder Peter Etebo made a welcome comeback from a quad problem which had sidelined him since September with a late cameo, while winger Ismaila Sarr (hamstring) and defender William Troost-Ekong (groin) continue their own rehabilitation.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja, Redmond, Caballero, Stephens, Perraud, Tella, Valery, Djenepo, Diallo, Long, Smallbone, A Armstrong, Walcott.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Kamara, Cathcart, Kiko, Samir, Louza, Cleverley, Sissoko, Dennis, Hernandez, Kalu, Bachmann, Masina, Kabasele, Sierralta, Etebo, Sema, Kucka, Kayembe, King, Pedro.