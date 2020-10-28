New Manchester United signing Alex Telles tests positive for Covid-19

Manchester United new boy Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

The deadline-day signing from Porto impressed in his debut for the Red Devils last week at Paris St Germain, where he helped the side to a 2-1 win in their Champions League opener.

But Telles was conspicuous by his absence from the squad for United’s draw with Chelsea at the weekend, just as he was following Wednesday’s 5-0 Group H win against RB Leipzig.

Asked about the Brazil international’s situation, Solskjaer said: “Telles has tested positive for coronavirus.

“He’s been out for a few days, no symptoms though so he’ll be fine, back soon.”