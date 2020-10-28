New Manchester United signing Alex Telles tests positive for Covid-19
By PA Staff
Manchester United new boy Alex Telles has tested positive for Covid-19, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.
The deadline-day signing from Porto impressed in his debut for the Red Devils last week at Paris St Germain, where he helped the side to a 2-1 win in their Champions League opener.
But Telles was conspicuous by his absence from the squad for United’s draw with Chelsea at the weekend, just as he was following Wednesday’s 5-0 Group H win against RB Leipzig.
Asked about the Brazil international’s situation, Solskjaer said: “Telles has tested positive for coronavirus.
“He’s been out for a few days, no symptoms though so he’ll be fine, back soon.”
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.