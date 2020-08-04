New signing Ferran Torres hopes he can help Manchester City win trophies

Ferran Torres hopes he can play a part in Manchester City’s future success after joining a club he believes are “one of the most attacking in the world”.

Manager Pep Guardiola’s summer restructuring has begun following the loss of their Premier League title to Liverpool with the 20-year-old Valencia winger his first signing, having already sold Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich and lost David Silva at the expiration of his contract.

City have also agreed a £41million fee for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake as Guardiola looks to strengthen areas in which they were found wanting this season.

Here we go! We’re delighted to announce the signing of @FerranTorres20 from Valencia on a five-year deal ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2020

Torres, who has signed a five-year contract after joining for an initial fee of £20.9m, is keen to start work with the former Barcelona boss.

“I am so happy to be joining City. Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football,” said the 20-year-old.

“Pep encourages a really open, aggressive style, which I love, and he is a manager with a proven track record of improving players. To have him overseeing my development is a dream.

“City have won plenty of trophies in the last 10 years and I hope I can play a role in continuing that success.”

New Manchester City signing Ferran Torres was the youngest Valencia player to 50 LaLiga appearances (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Torres, who in November became Valencia’s youngest player to make 50 LaLiga appearances, has been a long-time target for City.

“We have followed Ferran’s progress closely and have been very impressed,” said director of football Txiki Begiristain.

“He is young and still developing, but his technical qualities are exactly what we are looking for in a winger. He is quick, direct, can create space with one movement and is capable of producing match-winning moments.

“I feel this is the perfect place for him to develop and take his game to the next level.”