Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan live streams: How to watch AFCON clash online and on TV today

Sudan lost to Algeria in their first game

Watch Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan: key information • Date: Sunday 28 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 16:00 local • Venue: Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Sunday's second match at AFCON 2025 pits two winless teams against one another in a crucial fixture in Casablanca.

Equatorial Guinea scored in defeat against Burkina Faso and it could have been so much more.

With four minutes of stoppage time played, the National Thunder were 1-0 up against the Burkinabe.

Goals from Georgi Minoungou and Edmond Tapsoba broke the hearts of the ten men of Equatorial Guinea. Now, they must channel their frustration into winning their vital second game.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan live on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 15:00 GMT. The game is also expected to be live on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so you can watch every game free in the UK.

Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan on TV in the US?

US-based fans and AFCON enthusiasts will be able to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 10:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan in Africa

Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan will be shown live on TVGE Internacional in Equatorial Guinea.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan: Preview

Equatorial Guinea have never failed to make it out of the group stage at an Africa Cup of Nations for which they've qualified.

Juan Micha's team reached the quarter-finals at AFCON 2021 and the last 16 at AFCON 2023, but have started on the back foot in Morocco.

If they can win in Casablanca and shake off the despair of a damaging defeat against Burkina Faso, they'll fancy their chances of getting a fourth point against Algeria.

Going into that last game needing a win against an impressive Algerian side and knowing even that might not be enough is not an eventuality Micha will be countenancing before kick-off.

Sudan know all about Algeria's potency. A second-minute Riyad Mahrez goal was the worst possible start for the Falcons of Jediane, who were ultimately on the end of a 3-0 loss.

They were among the top teams at the first few Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, making the podium in the first three competitions they entered and winning their only continental championship in 1970.

It's been a different story ever since. They didn't play at AFCON between 1976 and 2008 and haven't been regular qualifiers.

In their last tournament, the 2021 finals, they drew with Guinea-Bissau to claim their only point. This match is their best opportunity to go one better in Group E.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Equatorial Guinea 2-0 Sudan

Despite being overpowered with ten men, Equatorial Guinea showed enough in their first match to suggest they're closer in quality to the top of Group E than the bottom.