‘Antonio Conte changed everything. He revolutionised football in England’ Pedro on Conte’s seismic impact at Chelsea

Conte led Chelsea to the title in his first season in charge

When Pedro joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2015, he arrived with a medal haul that included just about everything there was to win in both La Liga and on the international front.

His introduction to English football didn’t quite go to plan though, as his new boss Jose Mourinho was gone before Christmas of the Spanish international’s first season, following a run of nine defeats in 16 Premier League games.

Chelsea limped to a 10th-place finish that season, with Guus Hiddink in interim charge, but a change of fortune was just around the corner.

Pedro on Mourinho’s exit and Conte’s impact

Mourinho was sacked during Pedro's first season in charge (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It wasn’t easy,” Pedro says, when asked by FourFourTwo about his first few months at Stamford Bridge. “I didn’t regret joining Chelsea because it was a great club, and I felt comfortable in that dressing room.

“John Terry was a great captain – he gave us a calmness and reassured us we’d turn things around. But it was a contrast because I came from years of constant success, and at Chelsea I found myself in a situation where we struggled to get results.

Pedro celebrates with the Champions League trophy for Barcelona in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We were closer to the drop zone than the top of the table, and seeing Mourinho, who trusted me, get sacked was a harsh way to start my time there.”

Former Juventus and Italy boss Antonio Conte was handed the manager’s job in the summer of 2016 and he quickly turned around the Blues’ fortunes, leading them to the Premier League title in his first season.

“That was the real turning point in my career because I learned that football can be played in different ways,” Pedro continues. “It was a different style from what I’d known, even Mourinho sometimes respected the 4-3-3 system I’d practised so much at Barça.

“With Antonio Conte, everything changed. He revolutionised how football was played in England with three at the back, and a low, compact block to press hard and execute quick counter-attacks.

“He found a role for every player and built a group that fully believed in his ideas. We had a great season, winning the league while breaking several records.”

Conte took charge at the start of the 2016/17 season (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Conte remained at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2017/18 campaign, when a fifth place finished saw him dismissed and replaced by fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri.

“After Conte came Maurizio Sarri, a very tactical coach who loved possession but emphasised the importance of a solid block,” Pedro continues.

“His approach worked well for us as we reached that Europa League final – a trophy I’d never won. That Arsenal side under Unai Emery had a great run, but we played an almost perfect match, winning 4-1 with Eden Hazard in top form and me contributing with a goal.”