Newcastle report: Magpies chasing two more signings this month

Newcastle's January spending could continue, with the recently-minted Magpies pursuing deals for Diego Carlos and Yves Bissouma.

So far in terms of strengthening their bid to avoid relegation, Newcastle have signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from fellow strugglers Burnley.

According to 90min, Carlos' camp are urging Sevilla to sell the 28-year-old defender, who has a £66-million release clause.

But with Sevilla still in the LaLiga title race, they are bound to be reluctant to let the Brazilian Olympic gold medallist leave this month.

As for Bissouma, the Mali international - who is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations - has been linked with a move away from Brighton for a while now.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been touted as potential destinations for the midfielder, who in September said he believed he was the best midfielder in the Premier League.

According to MailOnline, Brighton will demand £50 million for the 25-year-old - who they signed from Lille in the summer of 2018.

On the pitch, things look like they might just be starting to pick up for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe's side are now unbeaten in three matches, having won 1-0 at Leeds on Saturday to claim just their second victory of the season.

The Magpies are now only one point behind 17th-placed Norwich with a game in-hand (although they have played a game more than Watford in 18th and two more than bottom-of-the-table Burnley).