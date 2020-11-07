Nuno Espirito Santo believes Wolves have plenty of room for improvement

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists there remains plenty of room for improvement from his team.

Wanderers are unbeaten in four Premier League matches, winning three of them and conceding just one goal.

With Nuno having been nominated for the manager of the month award for October and captain Conor Coady shortlisted for the player accolade, many feel it has been a fine spell.

However, the Portuguese is looking for more ahead of Sunday’s trip to the King Power Stadium to play Leicester.

“It’s not great form. The team has a lot of things to improve. We’ve been able to produce performances, but to say the team is in great form is not correct,” said Nuno.

“This is the reality. All the teams have had a very quick turnaround and you can see football has changed, the dynamic of the game has changed a lot.

“Even in the Champions League, there have been crazy results. So, you cannot risk and think you’re already there, because you’re not.”

Wolves have certainly found a modicum of rhythm, however, tightening things up defensively since the 4-0 defeat at West Ham on September 27.

Nuno pointed to that heavy loss in London as a turning point for his team, saying: “The West Ham game clearly showed us. It was our main focus after that. The West Ham game was a big moment for us in terms of what we needed.

“You cannot be in a game if you’re not strong enough defensively, you cannot even think about competing well, so the starting point was obvious.

“We knew the problems and the solutions were inside of us, and we still have to work. We aren’t thinking we are already okay because we’re not. There are a lot of things to improve.”

Nuno, who has no fresh injury issues, faces a selection dilemma at left-wing-back. Rayan Ait-Nouri enjoyed an impressive debut against Crystal Palace last week, opening the scoring in the 2-0 win, but Marcal has resumed training after missing that game with a slight knock.

Romain Saiss, who deputised in that position for a couple of weeks, is also an option.