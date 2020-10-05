Oxford confirm Bristol Rovers cup tie still on after weekend postponement

Oxford have confirmed their home EFL Trophy tie on Tuesday against Bristol Rovers is set to go ahead as scheduled after their league game on Saturday was postponed.

The U’s home Sky Bet League One fixture against Crewe was cancelled after one of the visitors’ players had tested positive for Covid-19.

Oxford said in a statement on their official website: “Oxford United talked to the EFL and relevant safety authorities on Sunday and again (on Monday) morning after Saturday’s home game against Crewe was postponed.

“All of the Oxford United first team squad will be Covid tested (on Monday) morning with training adjusted accordingly.

“The club has gone back to its ‘Protocol 1’ procedures and until the results of those tests are received the players will not use the buildings at the training ground and will maintain safe social distancing as usual.”

Oxford added: “The areas where players and staff use the Kassam Stadium is being deep cleaned and Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy game at home to Bristol Rovers is still scheduled to go ahead.”