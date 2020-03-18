Picture of the day – March 18

On this day in 1959 Billy Bingham fired Luton to their only FA Cup final appearance.

The Northern Ireland international crashed a shot through a crowded penalty area to sink Third Division Norwich 1-0 in the semi-final replay at St Andrew’s.

In the final at Wembley Bingham’s corner set up Dave Pacey to score, but the Hatters were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest.

Luton would get their moment of Wembley glory 29 years later when they beat Arsenal to win the 1988 League Cup final.

Bingham went on to manage Northern Ireland, guiding them to a memorable victory over hosts Spain at the 1982 World Cup.