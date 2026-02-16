'Dad showed me videos of his goals to show off, we talk about matches as soon as the referee has blown the final whistle. He shares his feelings, I share mine, sometimes we don’t agree!' Bournemouth star Eli Junior Kroupi on his famous footballing father
Eli Junior Kroupi is from French footballing royalty - now the Bournemouth man tells FourFourTwo about the relationship he has with his father
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi has been telling FourFourTwo about the critiques he receives over his Premier League performances from someone who knows him better than most.
French forward Kroupi joined Bournemouth from affiliate club Lorient in January of 2025, remaining on loan in Ligue 2 until the summer, before becoming a key man for Andoni Iraola's first team this season.
With eight Premier League strikes already, you would think his family would be showering the 19-year-old with praise, but Kroupi, the son of another striker, has revealed how key his dad has been in his development.
Eli Junior Kroupi on his father: 'He felt that he had no choice but to be demanding with me, because he spotted something in me'
Eli Kroupi Snr was a renowned bagsman in Ligue 1 for the likes of Nancy and Lorient, winning the 2002 Coupe de France final with the latter, over 20 years prior to his son representing the club.
Junior Kroupi, as he's known, has inherited his dad's two-footedness and eye for goal – and he explains to FourFourTwo how his dad coached his trademark thumping finish over the years.
Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique
Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.
“I worked on that a lot with my father when I was younger,” he says. “Now I’m playing in the Premier League, I have to accelerate even more because the game is even quicker. It’s about doing things more quickly and working on shooting from different positions.”
Like plenty of footballing dynasties, the teenager has revealed that his father likes to challenge him – but having spotted something in his son at a young age, this coaching comes from knowing just how good Kroupi Jr could become.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“It’s been the role of a father, and above all the role of someone very demanding, because he’s the person who knows me best in a football sense,” Kroupi explains. “He felt that he had no choice but to be demanding with me, because he spotted something in me. He said to himself: ‘If I don’t take him as far as I can, he won’t fulfil his dreams and his ambitions.’”
In fact, the pair still “work together”, according to the Cherries star – despite disagreements.
“We talk about my matches as soon as the referee has blown the final whistle,” the teenager says. “He shares his feelings, I share mine, then we debate and talk about the game. Sometimes we don’t agree! We’ll have a debate because he’ll have seen things that I didn’t and I’ll have seen things that he didn’t.”
Surely his dad can provide footage of exactly how it should be done…
“He showed me videos of his goals to show off a bit!” Kroupi says with a smile. “He was naturally happy to show me that and I was happy to watch. The things he went through, the mistakes he might have made, he doesn’t want me to make them. He’s been a huge help to me in my career. He’s taught me things, like about runs that he liked to make, so I’ve inevitably picked things up from him.”
Visit Las Vegas is the official training wear partner of AFC Bournemouth. For travel inspiration to the ‘Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World’, head to visitlasvegas.com
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.