Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins Barcelona on a free transfer

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Arsenal, the La Liga club announced at 11pm on deadline day.

The 32-year-old former Gunners captain arrived in Spain on Monday morning, sparking rumours of a loan move to the LaLiga side although confusion reigned as no agreement had been reached.

The Gabon international returned home early from the Africa Cup of Nations due to health reasons but has not played for the Gunners since being disciplined by the club in December.

He had been linked with a loan move this January, with Barcelona among those clubs reportedly showing an interest.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since a disciplinary breach saw him stripped of the captaincy (John Walton/PA)

Talks progressed between the two clubs before a medical took place in the final hours before the window closed. Aubameyang moved to Barcelona permanently on a free transfer.