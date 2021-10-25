Police to take no further action over Palace fans’ banner

Police have confirmed that no further action will be taken regarding an investigation into a banner unveiled by Crystal Palace fans.

The banner, on display in the Holmesdale End of Selhurst Park during Palace’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Saturday, appeared to highlight human rights issues in Saudi Arabia and criticise the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test.

It occurred after the Premier League gave the go-ahead for a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s state sovereign wealth fund (Public Investment Fund) to take control of Newcastle earlier this month.

A statement from the official Croydon Metropolitan Police Twitter account read: “On Saturday, a member of the public contacted us to raise concerns about a banner displayed at the Crystal Palace vs Newcastle match at Selhurst Park.

“Following an assessment, officers have concluded that no offences have been committed. No further action will be taken.”