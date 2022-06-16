Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: When is the winter break for the World Cup 2022?
By Tom Hancock published
With the World Cup 2022 being staged in November and December, the 2022-23 Premier League season will be a stop-start one
The Premier League 2022-23 fixtures have been released - and it's set to be a season like no other.
That's due to the small matter of the World Cup 2022 being plonked partway through the campaign.
World football's greatest show gets underway in Qatar on 21 November, with the final taking place on 18 December.
Of course, that means that the Premier League will have to take an unprecedented winter break.
England's top flight kicks off on 5 August, with 16 rounds of fixtures to be played between then and the weekend of 12/13 November.
At that point, the league will stop as players join up with their respective countries for the World Cup.
There's not going to be much respite - especially for anyone who reaches the latter stages of the tournament.
Just eight days after the final, the Premier League recommences with the traditional Boxing Day games.
However, there will be no matches played between then and the New Year as is usually the case, in order to try and remove some of the strain from what looks set to be an extremely intense 10 months.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and is also a keen follower of Borussia Dortmund. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
