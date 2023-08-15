The international break comes just weeks into the Premier League season – and there are plenty across the season.

They're some of the dates football fans look for most when the fixtures come out every season, to find out just when their beloved clubs will be out of action for two weeks as international football takes centre stage.

The international breaks always come thick and fast once the Premier League season gets underway, and there will be just four weekends of action before the first break in September for a mixture of competitive Euro 2024 qualifiers and friendly matches, which will see Gareth Southgate’s England cross the border to face Scotland in a tantalising friendly encounter.

When are the international breaks this season?

Swipe to scroll horizontally International breaks during 2023/24 Games Start date End date European Championship qualifiers September 4 2023 September 12, 2023 European Championship qualifiers October 9, 2023 October 17, 2023 European Championship qualifiers November 13, 2023 November 21, 2023 AFC Asian Cup 2023 January 12, 2024 February 10, 2024 Africa Cup of Nations 2023 January 13, 2024 Fabruary 11, 2024 European Championship qualifiers March 18, 2024 March 26, 2024 European Championship 2024 June 14, 2024 July 14, 2024

In among the start of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League group stages, further breaks follow between October 9 and 17 – and November 13 and 21, when England will host both Italy and Australia in the former.

One major disruption for clubs around Europe this season is the Asia Cup and Africa Cup of Nations early in 2024, running from January 12 to February 11, meaning several clubs will be without key players.

The Asian Cup takes place early next year (Image credit: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

This will have an effect on the likes of Tottenham with Son Heung-Min, Liverpool with Mo Salah and Arsenal with Thomas Partey, as well as a whole host of other stars around the league.

The last international break comes between March 18 and 26 as national teams around Europe will be in final preparations for next summer Euro 2024 in Germany, which kicks off on June 14 and will end on July 14 – the same dates as the Copa America in the United States.

The Copa America returns next summer – in the United States (Image credit: Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

In what is set to be another busy season, players around the world will once again find themselves juggling club and country responsibilities a-plenty throughout the campaign, but it will be a bigger year than most with major competitions set to take place across the globe, culminating next summer.

The Premier League season ends on May 19 2024.

