Promoted Raith Rovers ease to win over Arbroath

Raith Rovers made a winning start to life in the Scottish Championship by beating Arbroath 3-0 at Stark’s Park.

John McGlynn’s newly-promoted side scored all their goals in the first half through Dan Armstrong and Reghan Tumilty plus Regan Hendry’s penalty.

Hendry saw a second penalty saved in the closing stages after Thomas O’Brien had handled. The Arbroath defender was dismissed for his second yellow-card offence.

Armstrong opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a low left-footed shot from outside the penalty area, which found the bottom corner.⠀

Dylan Tait set up Rovers’ second five minutes later as his ball into the box was converted by defender Tumilty.

Rovers took total control just before the interval when former Celtic midfielder Hendry converted from the spot after he had been fouled by Jason Thomson.