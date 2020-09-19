Rangers test is a ‘good barometer’ for lofty Hibernian ambitions – Jack Ross

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross views Sunday’s visit of Rangers as a good chance to reinforce their ambitious targets for the season.

Hibs can draw level on points with Gers at Easter Road after an impressive start to the season, which has seen them win five or their first seven Scottish Premiership matches.

Ross said: “It won’t define our season either way but we have set lofty ambitions and challenges to the players from pre-season and they have gone about meeting them in the right way.

“So in some ways it is a good barometer because, for where we want to get to, we need to win games like Sunday against that level of opposition, because Rangers’ form and results this season have been outstanding.

“We understand that, we know the depth of the challenge but we know in terms of where it sits us for the rest of the season, it is important.

“It won’t define it but it is significant for us, we need to go and produce in these types of matches, and produce results as well.”

Hibs will have to breach a miserly visiting defence – Rangers have not let in a goal in the league.

But Hibs have not conceded from open play and Ross feels their attacking options could give Rangers a different test.

“It won’t be easy because you don’t have that defensive record without being good,” the former St Mirren and Sunderland boss said.

“The fact they have dominated the ball so much in a lot of their games makes it difficult for teams to lay a glove on them.

“The fact is we have carried an attacking threat this season and played in a manner that has allowed us to have that.

“We believe we have got players that are a threat in forward areas. So it’s about finding a balance, but that’s the same in every game, finding a balance between making sure you are secure without the ball but posing the threat.

“We have had to find a different way of doing that, as you always do with the opposition, and we have worked hard at that this week and the players are excited about the possibility.

“We would hope and believe they have to concede goals at some point and we have to believe that will be Sunday.”