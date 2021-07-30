Raphael Varane looks to ‘new chapter’ at Man Utd in farewell to Real Madrid

Raphael Varane has looked ahead to “a new chapter” ahead of his move to Manchester United.

United announced on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with Real Madrid to sign the 28-year-old France defender, subject to a medical and player terms being finalised, and Varane has taken to social media to bid farewell to Los Blancos.

Varane is departing after 10 years with the Spanish giants, in which he helped them claim a trophy haul that included four Champions League titles.

A post from the centre-back’s official Instagram account on Friday said: “These last few days have been charged with many emotions, feelings that I now want to share with all of you.

“After 10 incredible and wonderful years at Real Madrid, a club that I will always carry in my heart, the day has come to say goodbye.

“Since I arrived in 2011, together we have exceeded all expectations and achieved things that I could never have dreamed of. I would like to thank all the coaches and all the people who work or have worked at the club for everything they have done for me.

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021 See more

“Many thanks also to all the Madridistas who always gave me a lot of affection and with their great demand they pushed me to give my best and fight for every success.

“I have had the honour of sharing a dressing room with the best players in the world. Countless victories that I will never forget, especially ‘La Decima’ (the 10th European Cup success in Real’s history, achieved in 2014). I realise that it has been a great privilege to have been able to experience such special moments.

“Finally, I want to thank all Spaniards and especially to the city of Madrid, where my two children were born. This country will always be special to me.”

Varane said it had been “an incredible journey in every way” and that he was leaving “with the feeling of having given everything and I will not change a single thing in this story of ours”.

Varane helped Real win the Champions League four times (Nick Potts/PA).

The message concluded: “A new chapter begins…”

United are set to add the World Cup-winner’s services to the capture of England winger Jadon Sancho, whose move from Borussia Dortmund was completed last week.

The Red Devils have also re-signed goalkeeper Tom Heaton this summer following his departure from Burnley.