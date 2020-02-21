Rob Couhig completes takeover of League One promotion hopefuls Wycombe

American businessman Rob Couhig has completed his takeover of Sky Bet League One club Wycombe.

Couhig is the new majority shareholder at the Buckinghamshire outfit after his company Feliciana EFL Ltd bought 75 per cent of the club from Wycombe Wanderers Trust.

The deal has been ratified by all parties, including Frank Adams Legacy Limited – a subsidiary of the Trust which owns Adams Park – and the English Football League.

Couhig, who becomes club chairman and chief executive, told the official Wycombe website: “This is a exciting day for us, and hopefully an exciting one for everyone at Wycombe Wanderers.

“My belief is that there is a real opportunity for future success and prosperity for the football club on and off the pitch.

“The worldwide Wycombe Wanderers phenomenon will continue to grow and the club will become financially sustainable as it continues to bring ever higher success on the pitch.

“I have developed a real affection for the club, its supporters, both full-time and part-time staff, and the town in the eight months that I have been involved with the Wanderers.

“I have been impressed with the work of the Trust in sustaining the club and bringing it forward to its current position over the past eight years.

“We will continue to work closely with the Trust and the fans as we move forward together.

“We have plans which we believe will support the on-field ambitions of (manager) Gareth Ainsworth and his first-class staff and players, and also attract more and more visitors to Adams Park, both through the turnstiles and on a commercial level too.”

Wycombe are currently third in League One and have never played in the second tier of English football during their 133-year history.

Couhig, a New Orleans-based lawyer and former baseball team owner in the United States, earned approval for the deal in November when 95 per cent of eligible voting Trust members pledged their support.

The 70-year-old’s nephew Pete, who becomes chief financial officer, and his wife Missy also join the Wycombe board.

Former chairman Trevor Stroud remains on the board, along with David Cook, as two Trust-nominated appointees. The Trust retains 25 per cent ownership.