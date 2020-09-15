Ross boss Stuart Kettlewell will take punishment on the chin

Stuart Kettlewell will take whatever the Scottish Football Association’s disciplinary hearing has in store for him on Thursday.

The Ross County boss accused referee John Beaton of treating him like a “second-class citizen” after he was sent off in the aftermath of his side’s 1-0 defeat at Livingston on August 29.

Kettlewell had questioned the decision not to award County a foul in the build-up to the only goal of the game scored by Jon Guthrie.

He was subsequently given a notice of complaint for allegedly breaching two disciplinary rules.

Kettlewell said: “What can I do? What can I say that’s going to change the situation?

“I’m a passionate guy, and I want my team to win an this football club to be successful.

“I reacted in a fashion after the game and I’ll accept what comes my way.

“I’m not blase about it and almost wearing it like a badge, I just want to chuck it to the side and say that the most important thing is my team on the pitch.

“But I believe that was factual with what I was saying, but also the fashion I’ve said it is completely wrong.

“I’ve had bits of that throughout my career but I believe I’m improving.

“I believe I can keep a lid on my anger and my temper and it’s so important that when you’re the manager of a football club that you are a reflection of your players and they are a reflection of you.

“So I have to hold my hands up for the way I have spoken but in terms of the factual matter and originally how I addressed the situation then I don’t believe I was wrong.

“But like I say, I’ll accept what comes my way, and I’ll deal with it and I’ll ensure that it doesn’t affect the players or the staff.”

Kettlewell allegedly breached disciplinary rule 72 – “publicly criticising “the decision(s) and/or performance(s) of any or all match official(s) in such a way as to indicate bias or incompetence on the part of such match official; or make remarks about such match official(s) which impinge on his character.”

He also allegedly breached disciplinary rule 203 – “No member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match”.

Meanwhile, Ross County confirmed an agreement has been reached that sees Joe Chalmers depart for Ayr United.

The Staggies official Twitter account said: “We would like to thank Joe for his service to the club and wish Joe and his family all the very best in their new chapter.”