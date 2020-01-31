Roy Hodgson has not considered long-term future at Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson has not considered his long-term future at Crystal Palace, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The former England boss took over at Selhurst Park in September 2017, and since then the club have finished 11th and 12th in the top flight.

The 72-year-old manager has been in management for 44 years, but has not yet signed an extension to stay at Selhurst Park beyond the summer.

When asked whether he had thought about his long-term future, Hodgson said: “I don’t think two or three years further down the line, the conversations that I’ve had with the club have involved an extension for the next season, and that discussion is still obviously ongoing, but I haven’t suggested personally that I need to think beyond that because I don’t know how I’ll feel.

“I know how I feel now and I think how I feel now will happily see me through another season if that’s what we would want, but I can’t possibly say what I’ll feel like in two, three or four years time.

“There’s no need for me to think that way and there’s literally no point to me thinking that way.”

On whether there was more patience needed over the contract extension, he said: “I think it’s more patience. I’m very relaxed about it.

“The discussions I’ve had made me think nothing has changed since the meeting I had with Steve (Parish) and the agreement we came to.

“I have no reason to fear there has been a change of heart and Steve has no reason to fear that I’ve had a change of heart.”

Palace will be hoping to reap the benefits of a 10-day break when they host Sheffield United on Saturday.

Hodgson remained positive, despite his side’s last win coming against West Ham on Boxing Day.

“My only fear is that our squad size remains small,” the Eagles manager said.

“I’m very happy with it, and I’m very happy with the group of the players. My only fear is that we will once again be hit with a situation where three or four, or even worse, six or seven of these players go down at the same time.

“That would bother me a little bit because the squad size is so small.”