Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou lined up for shock Premier League job if he is sacked this summer: report

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou looks set to leave the club at the end of the season, regardless of whether he wins the Europa League or not.

For the first time since 2007/08, Tottenham are set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League, with Postecoglou now under increasing pressure from chairman Daniel Levy. But while 2008 was also the year Spurs last won a trophy, Postecoglou could be sacked even if he achieves success in the Europa League.

A number of names have been linked to replace the Australian manager, with Niko Kovac from Borussia Dortmund and even Scott Parker mentioned as his successors. Whether such a situation will occur remains to be seen, but the Telegraph highlights the club's lack of faith in Postecoglou as the season has worn on.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou to remain in the Premier League?

Postecoglou's managerial career will be far from over if he does get sacked from Tottenham, however. Having previously experienced success with Celtic, in Japan and in Australia, the 59-year-old certainly won't be short of suitors.

Indeed, reports have already started linking him with potential Premier League jobs, as he targets redemption in England's top flight.

According to the Daily Express, Postecoglou has emerged as a target for Leeds United, who might replace Daniel Farke ahead of their return to the Premier League in 2025/26.

Though Farke has achieved Leeds' promotion with two games to spare, the Daily Mail suggests that the club's hierarchy are already looking at alternatives as they target survival next term. All three teams promoted from the Championship last season are set to make an immediate return for the second year in a row, but Leeds, should they get their recruitment right, are well placed to not suffer that same fate.

As a result, they want a manager who is more established in the English top flight, with Postecoglou fitting that bill. With his football similar to Marcelo Bielsa's, Leeds fans would certainly enjoy watching the high-octane style at Elland Road once again.

The aforementioned report also indicates Jose Mourinho is among the five-man shortlist, with Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen touted as the most-likely option considering their previous interest in him.

Farke could leave Leeds despite getting them promoted

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that Leeds would want Postecoglou, and equally as unlike that the Aussie would want to become their next manager. Other top jobs will soon become available in Europe, while there's too much risk attached with the Leeds job.

Mourinho, meanwhile, could provide box-office entertainment week after week.