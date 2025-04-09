Tottenham begin talks with Oliver Glasner: report

By published

Tottenham Hotspur have opened contact with Oliver Glasner to replace the struggling Ange Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur target Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge on September 1, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images) Crystal Palace squad for 2024/25
Oliver Glasner is a target for big clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have begun talks with Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace as a replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has endured a rough season in North London, seeing his team slip to 14th in the Premier League – and while the Lilywhites are in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Tottenham have won just 11 of their 31 fixtures this season in the league, with hope of European football all but extinguished.

After tensions with fans in the loss to Chelsea recently, things may be untenable for the Australian, who is cutting an ever-more frustrated figure on the touchline.

Tottenham and another unnamed Premier League side have approached Oliver Glasner

Daniel Levy File Photo

Daniel Levy is ready to pull the trigger on Postecoglou (Image credit: Peter Byrne)

With fan ire directed towards the board, too, Spurs have apparently been busy interviewing for a 13th manager of chairman Daniel Levy's reign.

Spurs have been linked with Andoni Iraola extensively, while Marco Silva of Fulham has been presented as an option, with Postecoglou all but consigned to the sack.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is facing serious scrutiny over his position at present

Ange Postecoglou is under increased pressure (Image credit: Getty Images)

German outlet SportBild report via Sport Witness that Oliver Glasner is wanted the North Londoners, amid interest in the Crystal Palace boss from RB Leipzig.

Glasner, ranked at no.47 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, has led the Eagles to an FA Cup semi-final this season and has hugely impressed at Selhurst Park with a front-footed 3-4-3 formation.

The Austrian was wanted in Leipzig but with Sport Witness noting that he has concerns about input from Head of Global Football, Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham may have the advantage in talks.

“If Glasner wants to join RB, a transfer fee will be required, as his contract runs until 2026. However, there is said to be an exit option,” German transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) – though FourFourTwo understands that the fee in question was enough to put Bayern Munich off moving for him.

Manchester United to speak to Jurgen Klopp?

Red Bull want Glasner, too (Image credit: Mjk GmbH)

That fee has since been halved, with Glasner's deal running until 2026 – but FourFourTwo understands that any move for the Palace boss at this stage from Spurs would be at early stage.

According to the report from SportBild, Spurs aren't the only Premier League club interested in Glasner's services – though the other team to have made contact remains unnamed.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

More about stories
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, 2008

'Manchester United came in for me when I was 20, but I opted for Crystal Palace. They got into financial difficulty but no regrets': Ex-Premier League striker reveals decision to turn down Sir Alex Ferguson as a teenager
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 11: Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on March 11, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

'I have visualised myself lifting the Champions League trophy in a Barcelona shirt. Does that make it guaranteed it's this season? No, but I believe that visualising that happening will help it happen': Raphinha manifestation revealed, ahead of clash
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, 2008

'Manchester United came in for me when I was 20, but I opted for Crystal Palace. They got into financial difficulty but no regrets': Ex-Premier League striker reveals decision to turn down Sir Alex Ferguson as a teenager
See more latest
Most Popular
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, 2008
'Manchester United came in for me when I was 20, but I opted for Crystal Palace. They got into financial difficulty but no regrets': Ex-Premier League striker reveals decision to turn down Sir Alex Ferguson as a teenager
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 11: Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on March 11, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
'I have visualised myself lifting the Champions League trophy in a Barcelona shirt. Does that make it guaranteed it's this season? No, but I believe that visualising that happening will help it happen': Raphinha manifestation revealed, ahead of clash
Sandro Tonali has enjoy a brilliant second half of the season at Newcastle
Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali plans to leave, confirming agent comments: report
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is facing serious scrutiny over his position at present
Signing set to snub Tottenham Hotspur - despite agreement already in place: report
Andre Onana of Manchester United, 2024
'They are a beautiful team but we're much better than them' Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana offers 'ill-advised' analysis that could come back to haunt him
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is going through a slump as of late
'He is their special footballer who needs to produce miraculous things, the fact that he's had a slight dip in accuracy and confidence, and it's being whistled by the Bernabeu, it's a drama' Graham Hunter explains ongoing Vinicius Jr turmoil
Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard have enjoyed a close-knit relationship at Arsenal
Arsenal star Martin Odegaard's future increasingly uncertain, following latest links to replacement: report
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has received some welcome news ahead of Thursday&#039;s clash
Star ruled out of Tottenham clash with 'freak ice hockey-style' injury
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could still leave the club this month
Manchester United report: Alejandro Garnacho has agreed exit, with cut-price move on horizon
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes
'I had a Manchester United player this year contact me and wasn’t happy with things I’d said. He wanted to meet me, I said, of course and gave him my number but he never got back to me' Paul Scholes reveals star wanted to set the record straight