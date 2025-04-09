Tottenham begin talks with Oliver Glasner: report

Tottenham Hotspur have begun talks with Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace as a replacement for Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has endured a rough season in North London, seeing his team slip to 14th in the Premier League – and while the Lilywhites are in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, Tottenham have won just 11 of their 31 fixtures this season in the league, with hope of European football all but extinguished.

After tensions with fans in the loss to Chelsea recently, things may be untenable for the Australian, who is cutting an ever-more frustrated figure on the touchline.

Tottenham and another unnamed Premier League side have approached Oliver Glasner

Daniel Levy is ready to pull the trigger on Postecoglou (Image credit: Peter Byrne)

With fan ire directed towards the board, too, Spurs have apparently been busy interviewing for a 13th manager of chairman Daniel Levy's reign.

Spurs have been linked with Andoni Iraola extensively, while Marco Silva of Fulham has been presented as an option, with Postecoglou all but consigned to the sack.

Ange Postecoglou is under increased pressure (Image credit: Getty Images)

German outlet SportBild report via Sport Witness that Oliver Glasner is wanted the North Londoners, amid interest in the Crystal Palace boss from RB Leipzig.

Glasner, ranked at no.47 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, has led the Eagles to an FA Cup semi-final this season and has hugely impressed at Selhurst Park with a front-footed 3-4-3 formation.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Austrian was wanted in Leipzig but with Sport Witness noting that he has concerns about input from Head of Global Football, Jurgen Klopp, Tottenham may have the advantage in talks.

“If Glasner wants to join RB, a transfer fee will be required, as his contract runs until 2026. However, there is said to be an exit option,” German transfer expert, Florian Plettenberg revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) – though FourFourTwo understands that the fee in question was enough to put Bayern Munich off moving for him.

Red Bull want Glasner, too (Image credit: Mjk GmbH)

That fee has since been halved, with Glasner's deal running until 2026 – but FourFourTwo understands that any move for the Palace boss at this stage from Spurs would be at early stage.

According to the report from SportBild, Spurs aren't the only Premier League club interested in Glasner's services – though the other team to have made contact remains unnamed.