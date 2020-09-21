Ryan Edmondson looking to make his mark with Aberdeen after injury

Ryan Edmondson has set his sights on quickly weighing in with goals for Aberdeen following his speedy return from injury.

The Leeds striker was brought to Pittodrie on loan on the eve of the new Scottish Premiership season after star forward Sam Cosgrove suffered an injury.

But, shortly after a 25-minute debut against Rangers on the opening day, Edmondson suffered an ankle injury which was expected to keep him out for up to four months.

The England youth international worked hard to ensure that timescale proved overly pessimistic and he returned to the side as a half-time substitute during Aberdeen’s 3-0 defeat by Motherwell on Sunday.

The 19-year-old did well to set up a decent chance for Marley Watkins as Aberdeen chased their three-goal deficit and also had a difficult turn and shot that went wide.

But he was happy to get some minutes under his belt as Aberdeen prepare to face Sporting in the Europa League qualifiers in Lisbon on Thursday.

Edmondson told Red TV: “There’s not many positives we can take from the game but from a personal point of view it was great to be back playing.

“To get myself back up here a lot earlier than expected and to get back playing with the boys was amazing.

“When I went back down to Leeds to do my rehab I worked really hard. I did everything I could to get back up here as quick as I can and get back playing.

“The fact I smashed it down there and come back up for this run of games, we have a big game in the Europa League on Thursday night, it would be great to get a run of games and hopefully a goal or two as well.”

Aberdeen’s trip to Portugal remains on after Sporting saw nine players and three staff members, including manager Ruben Amorim, test positive for Covid-19.

While they self-isolate at home, the rest of Sporting’s first-team squad is training in the Algarve and all test results came back negative on Sunday with several more rounds of testing due to take place before the game.