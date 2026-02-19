Arsenal's fixture list quirk and player giveaway revealed

Arsenal have two games in hand and sit 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City

Despite sitting fourth in the Women's Super League table heading into the international break, Arsenal are being tipped as Manchester City’s biggest competition in what remains of the title race.

This is because they have two games in hand - winning both of these would lift them into second place, leapfrogging Chelsea and Manchester United.

But with most teams having played 16 games, why have Arsenal only played 14 at this point in the season? And why is Lotte Wubben-Moy giving away a free shirt as a result?

Reason Number 1: Women’s Champions Cup

Arsenal won the inaugural Women's Champions Cup (Image credit: Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

Arsenal were involved in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, an event they went on to win, winning record prize money.

They qualified for the Champions Cup thanks to their Women's Champions League victory last season, and the tournament saw them face other intercontinental champions - eventually beating Brazilian side Corinthians in the final.

The final took place in early February, on a weekend when a full WSL matchday was scheduled.

Arsenal were originally due to play Leicester City that weekend, but the match was postponed and has now been rescheduled for Wednesday 29 April.

With Leicester currently bottom of the table, Arsenal will go into the fixture as strong favourites, particularly on home soil at the Emirates, and hopeful of three points to close the gap.

Reason Number 2: Waterlogged pitch

Lotte Wubben-Moy stepped in again to support disappointed fans (Image credit: Tess Derry)

While Arsenal’s involvement in the Women’s Champions Cup was planned, last weekend’s WSL clash with Brighton was postponed at short notice due to a waterlogged pitch.

On arriving at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, the referee deemed the surface unplayable following an inspection after the covers were removed.

Due to the last-minute decision, fans had already made the journey. One fan claimed to have 'travelled 6.5 hours from Cornwall and spent £200' before learning the match would not go ahead.

🚨 MATCH POSTPONED: After an inspection by the referee following the removal of pitch protection covers, today's WSL game against Arsenal at the Broadfield Stadium has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch. A rearranged date and ticket information will follow soon. 📅 pic.twitter.com/sswEM5FjEJFebruary 15, 2026

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy later posted on her Instagram story: "Gutted for those that travelled today only for the game to be postponed. Anyone with a ticket to the game today send me a pic of your ticket, I will pick a name out the hat and send a shirt."

This is not the first time Wubben-Moy has stepped in to support disappointed fans. After another Arsenal trip to Crawley was postponed three years ago due to a frozen pitch, the England international bought drinks for travelling supporters in a local pub.

Arsenal defender Wubben-Moy is giving away a shirt to fans who made the journey (Image credit: Photo by Molly Darlington - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

As a result, Arsenal have played two fewer games than most of their WSL rivals.

Currently fourth in the table and 13 points behind leaders Manchester City, they will be eager to make up the missed fixtures, close the gap, and apply pressure on the title contenders.