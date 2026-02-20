Former footballer charged with attempted murder after driveway shooting

News
By published

Ex-centre-back and boxer Paddy Lacey is one of four men to have been charged following a shooting in Merseyside last November

Paddy Lacey
Paddy Lacey is one of four men to have been arrested in connection with the alleged offence (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former footballer Patrick Lacey has been arrested as one of four people charged with attempted murder following a shooting in November.

The incident occurred in Huyton on November 28. A man was hospitalised with serious leg injuries after being shot in a driveway.

Merseyside Police said in a statement on Friday: "These coordinated warrants were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation, and all four men will appear in court today.

"Our work continues, so I would ask that people who have yet to come forward still do so. Please do not assume that we already hold information.

"Our team will make that assessment, and will take the appropriate action.

"Whether you have a first-hand account, dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other footage, come forward."

Also charged are 61-year-old Bernard Flynn, 31-year-old John George Patrick Hughes, and 35-year-old John Aaron Jones.

32-year-old Lacey was on the books at Tranmere Rovers, Manchester United, Liverpool and Sheffield Wednesday as a youth before beginning his senior career at Bradford City, for whom he never made an appearance.

The centre-back went on to represent a range of clubs in non-league and the Welsh league, as well as a brief spell in League Two with Accrington Stanley. He also had a career as a boxer.

His 18-year-old brother, Shea, also came through Manchester United's academy and has made a handful of senior appearances this season.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.