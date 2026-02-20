Former footballer charged with attempted murder after driveway shooting

Paddy Lacey is one of four men to have been arrested in connection with the alleged offence

Former footballer Patrick Lacey has been arrested as one of four people charged with attempted murder following a shooting in November.

The incident occurred in Huyton on November 28. A man was hospitalised with serious leg injuries after being shot in a driveway.

On Thursday, four men including Lacey were arrested and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, possession of shotgun and ammunition with intent to endanger life, section 18 GBH (grievous bodily harm with intent or wounding with intent), and conspiracy to cause GBH.

Merseyside Police said in a statement on Friday: "These coordinated warrants were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation, and all four men will appear in court today.

"Our work continues, so I would ask that people who have yet to come forward still do so. Please do not assume that we already hold information.

"Our team will make that assessment, and will take the appropriate action.

"Whether you have a first-hand account, dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other footage, come forward."

Also charged are 61-year-old Bernard Flynn, 31-year-old John George Patrick Hughes, and 35-year-old John Aaron Jones.

32-year-old Lacey was on the books at Tranmere Rovers, Manchester United, Liverpool and Sheffield Wednesday as a youth before beginning his senior career at Bradford City, for whom he never made an appearance.

The centre-back went on to represent a range of clubs in non-league and the Welsh league, as well as a brief spell in League Two with Accrington Stanley. He also had a career as a boxer.

His 18-year-old brother, Shea, also came through Manchester United's academy and has made a handful of senior appearances this season.