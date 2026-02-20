Manchester United looking to close deal for one of the 'brightest prospects in world' ahead of Barcelona: report

Manchester United are in for an exciting wonderkid

Manchester United are moving for a superstar wonderkid, with Barcelona also interested.

The Red Devils find themselves fourth in the Premier League table after a poor start to the season that eventually saw Ruben Amorim lose his job – and with Manchester United one of only three teams in the division unbeaten in their last five fixtures, the push is very much on for Champions League football next term.

Much of this has been down to the appointment of Michael Carrick in the dugout until the end of the season, and with the former United playmaker offering opportunities to youngsters, the club appears to be ready to put even more faith in youth.

Manchester United in move for superstar youngster

While United have made plenty of experienced signings since their INEOS ownership came into the club, such as Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo, there has been a clear push towards bringing young players to the club who can develop over time.

Leny Yoro and Benjamin Sesko were two high-profile examples, while the likes of Ayden Heaven and Chido Obi signed for minimal fees from Arsenal's academy, and other buys such as Senne Lammens and Patrick Dorgu have made big impacts for modest fees.

Manhcester United have focused on youth in the last couple of years (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from Africa Foot, the Red Devils are tracking 18-year-old no.10 Seydou Dembele, as they look to pounce for the highly-rated Malian prospect ahead of Barcelona.

After 13 goals and assists in 14 matches for his nation's under-17s, Dembele has become one of the hottest prospects in African football, with Chelsea looking to secure the teenager for €1.6 million last year from Mali's JMG Academy.

The Blues were knocked back, and with United now emerging as a club who could offer the youngster a pathway into senior football, they remain one of the most attractive propositions to agree terms.

Both United and Barcelona face stiff opposition, however: with Red Bull Salzburg partnered with JMG, FourFourTwo understands that the Austrian giants could well be the frontrunners.

Salzburg have formerly brought the likes of Amadou Haidara and Mohamed Camara to Europe from Mali, while the likes of Yves Bissouma and Cheick Doucoure have graduated from the JMG set-up.

Seydou Dembele is considered the next big thing in African football (Image credit: Chris Ricco - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that it won't be easy for United to sign Dembele ahead of other sides, with money, playing time and pathway all considerations for the starlet.

The JMG academy was founded by former French international Jean-Marc Guillou, who worked closely with Ivorian club ASEC Mimosas – the side that the Toure brothers began their careers at – before he established academies in Mali, Algeria, Egypt, Madagascar, Thailand and Vietnam.

United take on Everton this weekend, as Premier League action resumes.