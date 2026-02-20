Barcelona's true stance on Marcus Rashford permanent transfer fee amid claims of Manchester United seller's remorse
The on-loan England forward has had a much happier time of it at Barcelona, who have an option to buy Rashford this summer
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Marcus Rashford's future remains up in the air amid reports that Barcelona want to renegotiate the terms on the clause that could take him to the Nou Camp on a permanent basis.
The Manchester United academy graduate had been out of favour for a long time under Erik ten Hag and then Ruben Amorim and left the club on loan to Aston Villa in January 2025.
Rashford subsequently struck out on loan again the following summer, making the move to Spanish giants Barcelona.
Barcelona have no regrets on Marcus Rashford release clause - but Manchester United do
Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique
Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.
Rashford's move is said to contain a €30m (£26.2m) option to buy that Barcelona could trigger in the summer.
By Premier League standards, that would seem a snip for a player who has found a new lease of life in Catalonia, contributing ten goals and 13 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.
That has not stopped reports from suggesting that Barcelona wanted to re-open talks to agree a reduced fee.
However, Sky Sports's Danyal Khan writes that in fact Barcelona have no intention of trying to haggle on Rashford's fee - and that Manchester United would give the idea short shrift in any case.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
That is not necessarily to say that Barcelona will take up the option, but as it stands it would appear that they are relatively content with the terms of the deal they already have in place with United.
That does not necessarily go both ways, though, with the Daily Mirror writing that in hindsight, they wish they had not set the release fee so low.
The report claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS now feel that Rashford's form at Barcelona means his valuation should now be around the €50m (£43.7m) mark.
It's almost as if they were too hasty about shoving one of their best players out of the door because two unsuccessful managers didn't fancy him or something.
Rashford's revival at Villa and Barcelona saw him restored to the England setup by Thomas Tuchel having missed out on a place for the previous year.
He is now expected to be part of the squad at this summer's World Cup.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.