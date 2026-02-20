Barcelona's true stance on Marcus Rashford permanent transfer fee amid claims of Manchester United seller's remorse

Marcus Rashford was unwanted by Manchester United last summer, but they are now said to regret the terms of his move to Barcelona

Marcus Rashford's future remains up in the air amid reports that Barcelona want to renegotiate the terms on the clause that could take him to the Nou Camp on a permanent basis.

The Manchester United academy graduate had been out of favour for a long time under Erik ten Hag and then Ruben Amorim and left the club on loan to Aston Villa in January 2025.

Rashford subsequently struck out on loan again the following summer, making the move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Barcelona have no regrets on Marcus Rashford release clause - but Manchester United do

Rashford's move is said to contain a €30m (£26.2m) option to buy that Barcelona could trigger in the summer.

By Premier League standards, that would seem a snip for a player who has found a new lease of life in Catalonia, contributing ten goals and 13 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this season.

Marcus Rashford has been particularly prolific in the Champions League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

That has not stopped reports from suggesting that Barcelona wanted to re-open talks to agree a reduced fee.

However, Sky Sports's Danyal Khan writes that in fact Barcelona have no intention of trying to haggle on Rashford's fee - and that Manchester United would give the idea short shrift in any case.

That is not necessarily to say that Barcelona will take up the option, but as it stands it would appear that they are relatively content with the terms of the deal they already have in place with United.

That does not necessarily go both ways, though, with the Daily Mirror writing that in hindsight, they wish they had not set the release fee so low.

Marcus Rashford has been back in the England squad under Thomas Tuchel (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS now feel that Rashford's form at Barcelona means his valuation should now be around the €50m (£43.7m) mark.

It's almost as if they were too hasty about shoving one of their best players out of the door because two unsuccessful managers didn't fancy him or something.

Rashford's revival at Villa and Barcelona saw him restored to the England setup by Thomas Tuchel having missed out on a place for the previous year.

He is now expected to be part of the squad at this summer's World Cup.