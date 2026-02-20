Liverpool and Aston Villa closing in on Lucas Bergvall transfer: report

Lucas Bergvall is wanted by Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea, as vultures circle during a difficult time for Tottenham Hotspur.

The young Swede has been out injured with an ankle issue as of late, and is targeting a return in late March, but with Tottenham struggling towards the bottom of the table, Premier League rivals are eyeing the star as a potential option who could leave in search of European football next season.

With both Liverpool and Aston Villa eyeing midfield reinforcement, Spurs may be powerless to stop some of their big stars leaving – with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both rumoured to be unsettled.

Tottenham Hotspur facing approaches from Aston Villa, Liverpool and Chelsea over Lucas Bergvall

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

Spurs signed Bergvall in 2024 amid interest from Barcelona, for a fee reported by the BBC to be worth £8.5 million – and the Stockholm native has been solid in N17 during his year-and-a-half in English football, as one of the club's brighter sparks.

Bergvall has always been well coveted, though: in his youth, the midfielder had trials at the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Bayern Munich before joining the Brommapojkarna academy, so reports of interest from big Premier League rivals isn't entirely surprising.

Unai Emery wants Lucas Bergvall (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt has reported on Spurs' stance on selling Bergvall, calling his prospective sale a “hot topic”.

An asking price of around €65m was apparently quoted last summer, though the report states that Tottenham have made it “clear to everyone” that they have no intention of selling Bergvall as one of their most exciting prospects.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool have apparently “come forward”, with Villa reportedly interested in bringing the star to the Midlands during the January window; Chelsea are also mentioned, though their interest is harder to gauge.

FourFourTwo understands that several big-name stars could be up for the chop this summer at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the club won't even consider letting go of young midfielders Bergvall, Pape Sarr and Archie Gray, despite their limited game-time under former boss, Thomas Frank.

Tottenham would have to consider, too, that Bergvall's former side, Djurgardens, have a sizeable sell-on clause of around 10-15 per cent.

Igor Tudor has just taken the reins at Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 20-year-old is just one of several options already missing for Spurs' run-in as interim head coach Igor Tudor looks to avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle in the run-in.

Spurs are curently without the likes of Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski in midfield, while Cristian Romero is currently serving a four-match ban for a second red card of the season, and Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie and Kevin Danso are all on the treatment table.

Bergvall is worth €20m, as per Transfermarkt. Tottenham take on Arsenal in the North London Derby, as Premier League action resumes this weekend.