Sabri Lamouchi hails ‘massive result’ as Nottingham Forest tighten play-off grip

Sabri Lamouchi was delighted with Nottingham Forest’s “massive result” in the race for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs as Bristol City counterpart Lee Johnson reflected on a “soul-destroying” loss.

The Reds moved up to fourth in the second-tier standings on Wednesday evening after edging past the Robins in front of empty stands at the City Ground.

Tiago Silva’s stunning second-half free-kick was the difference as Forest ran out 1-0 victors against City, who saw experienced defender Ashley Williams sent off late on for lashing out at Yuri Ribeiro.

“Massive result,” Fores boss Lamouchi said. “It’s a great victory, an important victory.

“I was happy for the boys of course for the victory, but especially for the clean sheet.

“Of course the first half was not so good. The second one was more decent, but we suffer and we suffer to get the result.

“But I think we deserved to win because we create, not like the last game.

“We have a lot of games in this critical moment and of course we needed to put some fresh players (on the field).

“But very, very happy for this massive result.”

Lamouchi was blown away by Silva’s superb free-kick and a dogged performance that puts a spring in Forest’s step heading into Saturday’s clash with bitter rivals Derby.

Victory also means they remain in with a shout of automatic promotion, but the Reds boss is focusing on the play-offs push.

“Honestly, it’s impossible to think about that especially when you are looking the way we play physically, where we are, what we are doing,” Lamouchi said when asked about automatic promotion.

“No, just be realistic. We are doing a fantastic season. We have now one more point than the last year so it’s really important to keep going, stay focused and game by game.

“But, honestly, the small chance is very, very small.”

While Lamouchi enjoyed another victory, Bristol City boss Johnson was left deflated once more.

The Robins’ play-off hopes have faded having managed one victory in 10 games, with Wednesday’s loss extending their winless run to an eighth match.

“I’m very, very proud of the players today and it’s soul-destroying that we’ve come out without any points because I don’t we deserved that,” City boss Johnson said.

“I can only apologise for the 10-game form, but we’re talking about today.

“Results haven’t improved, but the performances have and I still think that if we play like that for the last six games, I think we can get a lot of points out of them.

“I feel for the fans and everybody because I can assure you it’s not for the want of trying.

“Myself and the players are doing absolutely everything we can and for whatever reason we’re just not getting that rub of the green at the moment.”