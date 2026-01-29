Is Micky van de Ven injured this weekend? Tottenham waiting patiently ahead of crucial Manchester City clash

Tottenham are sweating over the fitness of defender Micky van de Ven.

The Netherlands international did not travel with the squad in midweek, as they faced Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League, securing a top-eight spot thanks to a 2-0 success in Germany.

Attention is now quickly turning to Sunday's huge clash with Manchester City, as the focus again switches to the Lilywhites' Premier League endeavours.

Is Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven fit to face Manchester City this weekend?

Van de Ven did not make the squad that flew to Germany earlier this week, with Thomas Frank admitting the former Wolfsburg man is dealing with an issue.

"Micky has not travelled. Minor thing. It’s possible he’s available for the weekend," said the Dane ahead of the clash with Dino Toppmoller's side.

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s just a minor thing. We expect him to be a big possibility for City," added Frank when quizzed on the finer details.

Pressed on the severity of the injury, the ex-Brentford boss gave little away to reporters. "It’s not a hamstring," he said.

Heading into a tough period of games, Spurs now have Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle and Arsenal all to come in succesive games.

Down in 14th in the Premier League table, Tottenham are 10 points behind the top four and will have to find some form if they are to challenge for European qualification this season.

Spurs defender Micky van de Ven (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Yeah, you say the context, everything, I think it was overall a good performance," said Frank after the win in Germany on Wednesday.

"I think it was actually, as you say, a quite complete performance - how we defended in high pressure, how we defended in low pressure, how we controlled the ball, the chances we created, all that I think looked very good."

In FourFourTwo's view, the next month will be crucial as to whether Frank keeps his job, with a huge chance to catch up on the Premier League's top four by beating the teams who are challenging for Europe.