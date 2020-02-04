Same again for Ross County

Ross County are expected to have an unchanged squad for the Ladbrokes Premiership visit of Livingston.

Callum Morris is working his way back from injury while Tom Grivosti has been having further tests on a foot problem.

Ross Stewart and Michael Gardyne remain out with hamstring injuries.

Boss Gary Holt will assess his Livingston squad ahead of the trip to Dingwall.

Dolly Menga, the Angolan forward who was recalled from a loan spell, has started back training this week.

Ryan Schofield (thigh) sits out, while Cece Pepe and Nicky Devlin are still working their way back from injury.

Ross County provisional squad: Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Fontaine, Kelly, Donaldson, Watson, Cowie, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Tillson, McKay, Erwin, Vigurs, Spence, Shaw, Laidlaw.

Livingston provisional squad: McCrorie, McMillan, Lamie, Guthrie, Lithgow, Brown, Taylor-Sinclair, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pittman, Robinson, Menga, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Maley.