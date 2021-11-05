Scotland defender Greg Taylor signs new deal to extend Celtic stay

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor has signed a new long-term deal.

The 24-year-old former Kilmarnock player has extended his stay until the summer of 2025.

Taylor has made 60 appearances since arriving from Rugby Park on September 2019, including 11 under Ange Postecoglou.

The Scotland international has been absent for two months with a shoulder injury.

Celtic manager Postecoglou told the club’s website: “I am delighted that Greg has extended his contract with the club.

“He has had an excellent start to the season and has made a really valuable contribution to the team.

“Unfortunately he has suffered the injury in recent weeks, but our focus and his, is now to get him back in the squad as soon as possible, have him pick up where he left off and playing at that same high level.”

Taylor becomes the second Celtic full-back to sign a new contract this week after Anthony Ralston also pledged his future until the summer of 2025.