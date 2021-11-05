Scottish businessmen James and Sandy Easdale in talks to buy Derby

Scottish businessmen James and Sandy Easdale are in advanced talks to buy Derby, the PA news agency understands.

It is understood the brothers, who have previously invested in Scottish champions Rangers, have teamed up with a Malaysian fund to attempt to push through a takeover at Pride Park.

The Rams are in administration and were deducted 12 points by the EFL as a result.

They called in the administrators in September as owner Mel Morris revealed the coronavirus pandemic had cost them £20million.

US businessman Chris Kirchner last month signalled his intention to buy the club, which is currently managed by former England captain Wayne Rooney but sits at the foot of the Championship table and seven points adrift of safety after 16 games.

Kirchner, 34, is co-founder and chief executive of software company Slync.io, a global logistics technology provider.

Joint administrator Andrew Hosking confirmed Kirchner’s interest at the time, but insisted other “credible interested parties” remained in talks.

The Easdale brothers, who grew up in Greenock, have amassed an estimated £750million fortune based on property and transport and bought a shareholding at Ibrox in 2013, but were ousted from the board during Dave King’s takeover.