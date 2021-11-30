Sean Dyche reckons ’rounded’ Burnley squad stands comparison to any he’s managed

Sean Dyche believes his current squad stands comparison to any of those he has managed at Burnley in the Premier League.

The Clarets boss is in his ninth full season in charge at Turf Moor, with all bar two of them spent in the top flight.

He has twice guided the club to promotion from the Championship and secured European football for the first time in 51 years when they qualified for the Europa League in 2017-18.

Dyche said: “I think it’s a rounded squad. You could argue various spells that we’ve had, the team that made the Europa position and stuff like that.

“You can argue between the different groups, but I think it’s certainly a squad with a rounded look to it.

“We’ve got players who are very competitive in virtually all areas, so yes, I think it’s a good squad, I’m certainly happy with it.”

Burnley, taken over by American investment group ALK Capital at the end of 2020, spent around £30million on new players during the summer.

Forward Maxwel Cornet, plus defenders Nathan Collins and Connor Roberts were signed from Lyon, Stoke and Swansea respectively.

“We did activate the market, which was important, we may well have to do that again going forwards, we’ll have to wait and see,” Dyche said.

The Clarets sit third from bottom and are bidding for just their second top-flight win of the season on Wednesday at Wolves, but the former Watford boss remains unconcerned – outwardly at least.

“I’ve said all this season, and particularly during this run we’ve had, only one loss in seven, there’s been a good mentality to it, a good performance level and consistency,” he added.

“We’ve been close. We’ve been creating more chances and have looked more of a threat over the last few weeks.

“Our statistical chance count, of high-quality chances, is probably as high as it’s been in the Premier League, so that’s one view of it.

“We’ve probably let one or two soft goals in, which is not like us, so tidy up both ends, as we have been doing over this run and getting on the right sides of both ends of the pitch.

“If you do that, and are playing well as well, you’ve got a fair chance of winning games.”

Burnley, whose home game against Tottenham on Sunday was postponed due to heavy snow, will be without suspended pair James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood at Molineux.

Ashley Barnes (thigh) will be sidelined for several more weeks, while Dale Stephens is edging closer to his first appearance of the season after ankle surgery.