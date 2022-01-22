Shayne Lavery strike enough for Blackpool to sink Millwall

Shayne Lavery hit the winner as Blackpool earned a deserved 1-0 victory at home to Millwall.

The Northern Irishman slotted home early in the second half after the Seasiders had spurned a number of earlier chances.

Blackpool, who claimed back-to-back home wins in the process, dominated the first half with Josh Bowler, Lavery and Gary Madine all going close.

Millwall came close to levelling with 11 minutes to go when Tyler Burey saw a shot well saved.

There was a place on the Blackpool bench for new signing Jake Beesley. Luke Garbutt and CJ Hamilton both started, while Kevin Stewart returned to the squad.

Gary Rowett made two enforced changes for the visitors with the injured Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo replaced by Maikel Kieftenbeld and Mason Bennett.

Kenny Dougall had a sixth-minute shot blocked for the hosts following good build-up play by Bowler and Hamilton.

Bartosz Bialkowski did well to keep out a deflected Bowler shot with his feet after 19 minutes and the Blackpool midfielder then had a shot blocked by a defender, before Lavery saw a shot from a tight angle saved.

Garbutt picked up a booking in the 40th minute for a foul on Danny McNamara, while Murray Wallace volleyed wide for the Lions a minute later after latching ono Jake Cooper’s header.

Lavery had a shot deflected over two minutes after the break as the lively Bowler created another opening. The Blackpool forward then headed wide from six yards from the resulting corner.

Madine fired wide from distance two minutes later as the hosts started to crank up the pressure once again.

And it finally paid off when Lavery smashed home a rebound in the 55th minute after Hamilton had seen his initial shot saved.

Garbutt was replaced by Jordan Gabriel after 62 minutes after he sustained a knock and Cooper had a header saved six minutes later when he had got on the end of a Scott Malone corner.

Madine was denied by another smart Bialkowski stop a minute later after good link-up between Hamilton and Lavery, as Blackpool looked to put the game to bed.

Dan Grimshaw pulled off a fine save to keep out Burey after a superb solo run created a chance, while Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel headed a Connor Mahoney cross away under pressure as Millwall pushed.

But the Londoners were left empty-handed after failing to create further chances.