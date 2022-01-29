Shota Arveladze begins Hull tenure with victory over Swansea

Shota Arveladze enjoyed a dream start as new Hull manager with a 2-0 victory at home to Swansea.

The appointment of the former Rangers forward was considered a gamble in the eyes of many given his lack of managerial experience at an elite level.

But Arveladze, who this week replaced Grant McCann as the figurehead of enthusiastic new owner Acun Ilicali’s “revolution”, could not have wished for a happier beginning to life in East Yorkshire.

First-half goals from Tom Eaves and Keane Lewis-Potter essentially put the game to bed before the break as Hull secured a third Sky Bet Championship win on the bounce.

Swansea were most compliant visitors, though, and have now won just once in seven league games.

Just as concerning for manager Russell Martin is that his players failed to get anywhere near to matching Hull’s vibrancy before the damage had been done.

This was evidenced after just five minutes when the hosts surged into a lead that they rarely looked like relinquishing.

Neat football on the left wing paved the way for Brandon Fleming, who instigated the move from deep within his own half before sending a low delivery across the six-yard box and Eaves reacted far more quickly than Swansea’s ball-watching centre-backs to slide the ball into the back of the net.

Swansea offered a limited response in a one-sided first half and deservedly conceded a second after 17 minutes.

Hull centre-back Di’Shon Bernard played an important role in the second goal with a pioneering charge into a dangerous central area.

Bernard found George Honeyman, who delivered a perfect, deep cross which was converted by Lewis-Potter with a cute half-volley just outside the six-yard box.

Martin made a double-substitution at the break – Olivier Ntcham and Michael Obafemi replaced Hannes Wolf and Jay Fulton – but it failed to change the momentum of the game.

That was until the 58th minute, when patient build-up allowed Obafemi a pocket of space in a dangerous area from which he hit the left post.

Hull goalkeeper Nathan Baxter denied Ryan Manning on the follow-up with a routine stop.

Swansea were the more enterprising side thereafter and again struck the woodwork after 74 minutes.

Substitute Liam Walsh’s free-kick from just outside the penalty area unluckily hit the left post. The ball fell kindly to Joel Piroe – centrally positioned from close range – who inexplicably sent the rebound wide of the target.

That miss brought with it the end of any chance that Swansea had of getting back into the game.

Martin’s players continued to battle hard, but they looked beaten as Hull comfortably played out the remainder of the game – much to the clear satisfaction of Arveladze.