St Johnstone must be clinical to see off Celtic – Murray Davidson

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson knows there is even more need to find that elusive clinical edge as the Perth side prepare to host Celtic.

Saints have only scored one goal in their past six games and their task gets even tougher against the champions, who have kept three consecutive clean sheets.

Davidson started his first game of the season last weekend following an Achilles injury when Saints lost 2-0 to Livingston after conceding twice in quick succession in the first half.

They have only scored the opening goal on one occasion this season and Davidson is well aware they cannot be as wasteful against Neil Lennon’s side on Sunday as they have been in recent weeks.

“It’s about being clinical,” the 32-year-old told Saints TV. “When we get chances and spells in games when we are on top for 15-20 minutes we have to be clinical and try and get the first goal. The first goal is massive in this league.

“If you do get the first goal you can build on that. There have been plenty games where we have had good spells where we have not managed to capitalise on it, and we seem to be getting punished just now.

“I have certainly been here before on runs like this and it can easily go the other way. You can play rubbish for five weeks and win four of those games.

“It’s fine margins. It can come down to a set-piece or a refereeing decision but we know there are things we can do better.

“There are certain things we have been happy with in the way we have been playing but we know we need to win games.”

Davidson, who made his 300th league appearance for the club last weekend, added: “Celtic have been the best team in the country for the last seven or eight years so it’s a tough game but we have had results against them before.

“We need to focus on what we are doing, we need to be well organised and if we get chances on Sunday we need to be clinical.

“We are certainly not fearing the game, it’s one to look forward to, and hopefully we can try and start getting positive results.”