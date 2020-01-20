Steve Cook banned for Bournemouth’s battle with Brighton

Bournemouth will be without suspended defender Steve Cook for Tuesday’s Premier League at home to Brighton after he was sent off during the weekend loss at bottom club Norwich.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe says full-back Lloyd Kelly, who has been out with a thigh problem, is “getting closer” to a top-flight debut following his summer switch from Bristol City.

Bournemouth remain without a host of injured players, including Jack Stacey, Charlie Daniels, Chris Mepham, David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Jordon Ibe and Joshua King.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh injury concerns to contend with.

Left-back Dan Burn and winger Jose Izquierdo are still absent.

Burn has not featured since New Year’s Day after he sustained a broken collarbone while Izquierdo remains sidelined with a knee problem.

Provisional Bournemouth squad: Ramsdale, Smith, Francis, Ake, Rico, H. Wilson, Gosling, Billing, Lerma, Fraser, C. Wilson, Boruc, Simpson, Kelly, Surman, L. Cook, Solanke, Surridge.

Provisional Brighton squad: Ryan, Alzate, Webster, Dunk, Bernardo, Mooy, Propper, Stephens, Trossard, Maupay, Murray, Montoya, Duffy, Bissouma, Jahanbakhsh, March.