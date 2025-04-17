Is Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma injured? Premier League injury update

The Japan international has been one of Brighton’s key creative sparks this season, but could miss their upcoming game against Brentford

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton
Kaoru Mitoma missed Brighton's last game against Leicester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaoru Mitoma has had another strong season on the wing for Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Japan international has scored seven goals and provided three assists from his left-wing berth in the Premier League this season, leading to strong transfer interest as the summer approaches.

He missed the Seagulls’ game against Leicester City last weekend through injury, so there will be hope at the Amex that he’s fit enough to travel to Brentford with the squad this time round.

Is Kaoru Mitoma injured for the weekend?

Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after scoring for Brighton & Hove Albion against Southampton, 2024

Mitoma has been one of Brighton's top creators this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Mitoma injured his heel in Brighton’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the start of the month in a challenge with Maxence Lacroix.

He missed the next game against Leicester, but boss Fabian Hurzeler has provided some positivity about a return for Brentford.

Kaoru Mitoma celebrates after scoring for Brighton & Hove Albion against Bournemouth, 2023

Fabian Hurzeler will hope to have Mitoma back for the weekend (Image credit: Alamy)

Speaking before the meeting with the Foxes, Hurzeler told SussexWorld: “We have to go day by day [with Mitoma's injury]. It can change quickly. It is just a hit, so it is more a feeling of pain.

"If you overcome this feeling of pain, he is available, and that is what we have to see."

The winger was spotted at the Amex for the Leicester game and looked to have a slight limp.

Nevertheless, asked directly later that day whether Mitoma would be available for Brentford, Hurzeler said: “I hope so.”

