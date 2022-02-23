‘They’ve put great faith in me’ – James Justin commits to Leicester until 2026

Defender James Justin has signed a new contract with Leicester until 2026.

The 24-year-old joined the Foxes from Luton during the summer of 2019 and has gone on to make 54 appearances, scoring four goals.

After seeing his 2020-21 campaign cut short by a serious knee injury, Justin returned against Tottenham in January and has started in all four domestic games since.

#Justin2026@jamesjustin98 has signed a new long-term contract with the Foxes 💪‍ 🔵— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 23, 2022 See more

“There is only one place I want to be at now and that’s Leicester City,” Justin said on LCFC TV.

“They’ve put great faith in me over the past year when I’ve been out injured.

“It just shows what a great club Leicester is that they’re willing to give me a new deal when I’m just returning from injury.

“I’m just happy to extend my stay here and hopefully I can see (the fans) cheering us on in every game we have at King Power Stadium and all the away games and hopefully in European competitions for the next few years.