Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has extended his contract by one year to remain at the club through the 2022-23 campaign.

Brazil international Silva joined the Blues from Paris St Germain during the summer of 2020, and has made 56 appearances.

“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I’m very happy to stay for another season,” Silva said on the Chelsea website.

“I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

🎶 Ohh Thiago Silva 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Dt3a6w92Fp— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 3, 2022 See more

“It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club.

“I am going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “Thiago Silva’s experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year.

“We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch.”